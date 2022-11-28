The Vice Chancellor of Central University, Professor Bill Puplampu, has called for a major shift in Ghana’s legal education regime.

Professor Puplampu was speaking at the 2021/2022 graduation ceremony of the university where he asked for a move towards a training/examination/licensure structure that allows aspiring people to acquire the needed theoretical and applied training from specifically accredited Law Faculties.

His call is therefore for a clear departure from the existing arrangement where students from various law faculties in the country have had to fight for entry into the very limited spaces that exist in the professional training facilities currently available.

Once the professional law training is decentralised, Prof Puplampu says, students who pass set criteria can then go on to take the Bar exam organised by the Law School as an examining body.

His proposal, he explained, is the practice with many professions across the world.

According to him, when his proposed regime takes effect, the burden will then fall on the student to choose the best Law Faculty (for their LLB and pre-BL training.

Graduation stats

In all 961 students graduated from 30 undergraduate programmes while 118 students from various graduate programs also received honours.

Of the number, 73 students received 1st class degrees with 18 also receiving special awards and commendations for displaying excellence in many respects.

You may read the Vice-Chancellor’s full report in the attached document below:

Attached are some photos of the graduation ceremony:

ALSO READ: