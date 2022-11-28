The project manager of popular gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, Hillary Vincent, has denied media reports claiming the Wellu Wellu crooner slumped and died on Friday, November 25.



The veteran gospel artiste passed away last Friday, and many reports claimed he slumped and died.



Setting the records straight, Vincent in an interview said late Okposo died in his sleep.

“It is not true that Sammie slumped and died. That report is false. At the right time, the family will set the records straight. But, I can tell you authoritatively that he did not slump. Rather, he just did not wake up from his sleep.

“As regards the funeral arrangements, the details will be made known by the family. But right now, they are still in grief and mourning the departed singer,” he said

The 51-year-old singer left behind his wife, Ozzy, and children.

He was the CEO of Zamar Entertainment and collaborated with many gospel artistes.

His most recent album, The Statement was produced by a Grammy Award winner, Kevin Bond.

Okposo was recently involved in a controversy after he admitted he was involved in an extramarital affair.

He apologised to his wife, Ozioma, on his Instagram page on January 24, 2022, for his infidelity after a lady known only as African Doll, accused him of impregnating her and abandoning her.