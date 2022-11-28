Raymond N. D. Larbie, a hardworking HR Shared Services Manager at the Multimedia Group Limited has graduated with a Bachelor of Law degree.

Mr Larbie was part of the 2021/22 academic year cohort of students from the Central University who received their certificates over the weekend.

Raymond is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Human Resources Management Practitioners of Ghana (CIHRM) and is currently the Vice President of the Accra chapter of the HR practitioners body.

The CIHRM recently recognised him for his profound, insightful and timely responses to Human Resource Management work-related issues that confront members.

Below are photos from his graduation:

Raymond N D Larbie [2nd from L] and some of his colleague graduands

Raymond N D Larbie and his wife, Elise Larbie

Some of the graduands

