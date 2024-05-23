Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Ghanaian socialite, Elorm Ababio popularly known as Ama Governor will be part of lawyers to be inducted into the Ghana Bar Association this year.

Ama Governor’s name was part of a list of inductees signed by the Director of the Ghana Law School, Yaw Oppong.

However, a notice issued by the Registrar stated the appearance of one’s name is not conclusive and final confirmation for enrolment.

Ama has faced a year-long battle with the General Legal Council (GLC) after a complaint was filed by a concerned citizen in November 2022.

This complaint alleged that she had engaged in conduct that was deemed “unbecoming of a bar applicant.”

As a result of this complaint, the GLC paused the process of calling Ama to the bar.

She vehemently rejected the allegations of misconduct, asserting that she had been treated unfairly throughout the ordeal.

In a turn of events, the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) representative’s report to the General Legal Council at the 2022/2023 bar conference held in Cape Coast has disclosed that Ama Governor has been granted the opportunity to complete the application process for her bar call, scheduled for the October/November 2023 sessions.

