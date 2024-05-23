The newly appointed Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Joe Ghartey, has committed to diligently working towards achieving the government’s revenue targets while ensuring the Authority remains business-friendly.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Joe Ghartey as the new Board Chair of the GRA on Wednesday, May 22.

Speaking at a brief inaugural ceremony led by the Finance Minister, Mr Ghartey, who also serves as the Essikado-Ketan MP, highlighted the importance of meeting the GRA’s targets promptly.

“The GRA is very crucial in the life of our nation, especially at this time and to say the level of revenue we collect in this country in percentage wise needs much to be desired is a gross understatement,” he said.

Mr Ghartey added: “The Minister in his speech has clearly given us his thinking about where we should be going. The balance is to increase the revenue and at the same time to be business-friendly to try to keep up with the target.”

He succeeds Dr. Oteng-Gyasi, who resigned on March 26, 2024, leading to the dissolution of the GRA Board.

This restructuring also includes the removal of Rev. Dr. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the former Commissioner General, with Miss Julie Essiam assuming his position.

Embracing this change, Mr Ghartey emphasised the need for agility and innovation in navigating the evolving landscape of taxation.

By prioritising digital solutions, the GRA aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and the taxpayer experience, fostering a more dynamic and responsive revenue ecosystem.

Other members of the board include the former Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr Alex Ampaabeng; Commissioner-General for GRA, Julie Essiam; Deputy Minister for Trade, Michael Okyere Baafi, and 2nd Deputy Governor for the Bank of Ghana, Elsie Addo Awadzi.

Additionally, Susan Akomea, Immediate Past Municipal Chief Executive of Asante Akyim Central and a co-founding member of CENAB UK, Araba Bosomtwe, an MPA holder with international experience in high-level administrative duties, and Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah, a fellow of the Ghana College of Pharmacists and a board member of ADB Bank, also serve on the board.

