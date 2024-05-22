President Akufo-Addo has released the full report on the KPMG audit on the controversial contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

This release follows weeks of calls for transparency and accountability regarding the contract’s details and execution.

The President on January 2 commissioned KPMG to audit the contract with an initial deadline of January 16, 2024, later extended to February 23, 2024.

According to the audit findings, SML received a total of GH¢1,061,054,778.00 from 2018 to the present while partially fulfilling its obligations.

The report also noted that SML’s work had contributed to increased revenue in the downstream petroleum sector.

Contrary to the audit report’s claims, SML has disputed receiving GH¢1,061,054,778.00 for its contract with the GRA, arguing that KPMG cited the figure “without reference to the investments made and the taxes paid” during the review period.

On May 8, the Presidency declined a Right to Information (RTI) request by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) seeking the full KPMG audit report.

Below is the full KPMG report as published by the Presidency: