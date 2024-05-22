The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for releasing the KPMG audit report on the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

In a statement announcing the full release of the report, Mr Arhin said the President under Section 5 of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, had the privilege not to disclose the report but chose to waive this right.

However, the President was driven by a commitment to full transparency, openness, and honesty with the public.

“However, the President, in the interest of full transparency in governance, openness, and honesty with the public, has decided to waive the privilege under section 5 of the RTI Act and has directed the publication of the KPMG report in full,” an excerpt of the statement said.

The release follows demands by a section of Ghanaians including civil society organisations after the Presidency refused an RTI request by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), seeking the full KPMG audit report.

