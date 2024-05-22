President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has released the KPMG audit report on the controversial contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

This follows demands by a section of Ghanaians including civil society organisations after the Presidency refused a Right To Information (RTI) request by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), seeking the full KPMG audit report.

However, a statement signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, explained that “the President, in the interest of full transparency in governance, openness, and honesty with the public, has decided to waive the privilege under section 5 of the RTI Act and has directed the publication of the KPMG report in full.”

The statement noted that, even before MFWA’s request, President Akufo-Addo had on April 24, 2024, had directed a detailed press statement outlining KPMG’s full report and recommendation as well as the directives to the Finance Ministry and GRA.

President Akufo-Addo on January 2, 2024, commissioned KPMG to audit the contract with a deadline initially set for January 16, 2024, but later extended to February 23, 2024.

According to the audit findings, SML received a total of GH¢1,061,054,778.00 from 2018 to date while partially fulfilling its obligations.

However, the report also noted that SML’s work had contributed to an increase in revenue in the downstream petroleum sector.

Contrary to the audit report’s claims, SML has disputed receiving GH¢1,061,054,778.00 for its contract with the GRA, arguing that KPMG cited the figure “without reference to the investments made and the taxes paid” during the review period.

Below is the report

