Ghanaian social media influencer, Elomi Ababio has achieved a breakthrough in her pursuit of being called to the bar.

Popularly known as Ama Governor, the aspiring lawyer’s journey to the fraternity faced a temporary setback when a complaint was filed by a concerned citizen in November last year.

This complaint alleged that Ama Governor had engaged in conduct that was deemed “unbecoming of a bar applicant.”

As a result of this complaint, the General Legal Council decided to pause the process of calling Ama Governor to the bar.

This decision ignited significant reactions on both social media and in broader public discourse, sparking debates about the behavior of law students in Ghana.

Ama Governor vehemently rejected the allegations of misconduct, asserting that she had been treated unfairly throughout the ordeal.

In a recent turn of events, the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) representative’s report to the General Legal Council at the 2022/2023 bar conference held in Cape Coast has disclosed that Ama Governor has been granted the opportunity to complete the application process for her bar call, scheduled for the October/November 2023 sessions.

The report also outlined that Ama Governor’s conduct will be closely monitored in the period leading up to the submission of her application for bar admission.

Additionally, she will be required to sign an undertaking committing to maintain good behavior while practicing as a lawyer in Ghana.