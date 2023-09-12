The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has set the records straight on his relationship with Daniel Bugri Naabu.

According to him, he has no working relationship with the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Naabu who has admitted to recording the tape plotting the removal of IGP has been a central to the probe in Parliament.

He is purported to have said he has a good working relationship with Dr. Dampare.

But addressing the Parliamentary Committee probing the audio on Tuesday, September 12, the IGP said he has no relationship with the NPP stalwart.

He also refuted the allegations that, he was part of a conspiracy to secretly record conversations of the three implicated police officers – COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi – and Bugri Naabu.

The IGP also added that, some wild allegations made against him by the three police officers have caused severe pain to him and his family.

