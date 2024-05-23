A four-year-old boy narrowly escaped injury after moving his father’s vehicle unsupervised at Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Central region.

The incident occurred when the child was left alone in the black SUV with registration number GS 8757-10.

The lad’s father reportedly parked on the shoulders of the road and stepped out to attend to other matters.

The four-year-old, satisfying his curiosity, moved the vehicle, causing it to ram into an electric pole.

Eyewitnesses reported that, the vehicle hit the pole head-on, mangling the entire front part of the car before coming to a halt.

Concerned bystanders quickly rushed to the scene and safely removed the boy from the car.

Fortunately, the child emerged unhurt from the incident.