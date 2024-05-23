Ghana Premier League outfit, Hearts of Oak has announced the impending departure of midfielder, Salim Adams.

In an official announcement on Wednesday, May 22, the club affirmed the finalization of a deal for Adams’ permanent move to Sudanese side, Al-Hilal Omdurman.

The completion of the agreement rests on Adams’ completion of personal terms with the Sudanese club.

“Accra Hearts of Oak is pleased to officially declare the agreement to transfer Salim Adams to Al-Hilal Omdurman on a permanent transfer basis,” stated the club.

“The transfer will be formalized pending the player’s agreement to personal terms with the Sudanese club.”

Salim Adams has exhibited notable progress since joining Hearts of Oak from New Edubiase United in the lower-tier league, earning recognition as a promising midfielder with a potential ascent to prominence in the years ahead.