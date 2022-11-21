A form one student, Joseph Asante, of Gyaase Senior High School (SHS) at Assin Endwa in the Assin North District of the Central Region, has drowned in River Konkoon.

The incident occurred in an attempt to fetch water to bath after the entire community experienced a cut in water supply from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

The Assin North Educational Director, Dr Juliet Otami Boateng, confirmed the incident to Adom News’ Alfred Amoh.

She narrated that the deceased and his colleagues went to the River to fetch water after water cut on campus but slipped and fell, leading to the unfortunate incident.

The school, which solely relies on the community water system, has no mechanised borehole as a backup.

They, therefore, rely on River Konkoon for water whenever there’s a cut in the water supply.

ALSO READ:

Final year SHS student drowns in ‘galamsey’ pit

Ghanaian PhD student in top US university drowns in pool

Meanwhile, she said measures are far advanced to provide mechanised boreholes as a backup for the school to avoid future occurrences of such incidents.