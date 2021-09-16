News of the death of a Ghanaian PhD student in the United States of America (USA), Adam Gafaru, has thrown a section of Ghanaians on social media into a state of mourning.

Mr Gafaru, who was a student at Arizona State University, reportedly died after drowning in the university’s swimming pool.

Reports indicate the incident occurred on Monday, September 13, 2021.

He was an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, who completed in 2020 with first class honours in biochemistry.

He landed a full scholarship for his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and reportedly commenced classes on August 19, 2021.

Social media has since been flooded with tributes in his honour.

