A young Ghanaian engineer based in the United States of America (USA) Andrew Amuna, has been reported dead.

The young man reportedly died after drowning in a river near Pullman County, Washington State.

Reports state that the 27-year-old former student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who landed a job in February with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, a top electronic company in America, drowned while swimming at the Granite Point Snake River after he had joined a colleague on a fishing expedition, Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, July 24 at approximately 4:35 pm, local time, deputies with the Asotin County and Whitman County Sheriff’s Offices were dispatched for a water rescue at Granite Point on the Snake River after a 911 call reporting that a young man has gone missing after being in the water near the shoreline.

Sources say, Authorities searched the water in boats and jet skits before calling in the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team. Today, divers located the male deceased in 9 feet of water about 10 feet from shore,” the website reported.

According to narrative from close associates, he is said to have moved to Washington State a week ago after he was transferred from North Carolina by his company, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.

His body has been transported to the King County Medical Examiner’s office Monday, July 26 for autopsy, July 27.

The 27-year-old student of the Achimota School emerged as the best student of his KNUST 2017 year group and became the valedictorian of the class.

Andrew later moved to the US for Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of North Carolina where he graduated in December 2020 and once again earned the spot as the School’s Commencement Speaker.

Until his death, he was revered as a young Ghanaian icon who is making the country proud when it comes to the Tech world. Colleagues and social media users have since been morning his death.