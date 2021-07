Northern region-based rapper, S.K.Y De Tamale Boy, has reportedly died after being involved in a gory accident.

The accident, according to reports, occurred on Wednesday night at the Agric traffic light off the Tamale-Bolga highway.

The rapper, born Fuseini Abdul Aziz, was rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

However, he passed on on Thursday, July 22, 2021.