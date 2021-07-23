We all know those 3 magical words: ‘I love you.’ They’re simple, yet incredibly powerful words. Hearing them from your significant other can be the most incredible and heartwarming feeling ever.

Your stomach flutters with butterflies, your excitement and energy could move mountains.

However, saying “I love you” is not the only way to show your partner how you feel. While words do matter, actions often speak louder. Sometimes, it’s better to show someone how you feel rather than simply say it.

Here are 10 ways you can let your significant other know that you love them without using those 3 words:

1. Support them.

This is an excellent way to display your love for your significant other! When you support your partner, you show your willingness to cheer their success and also comfort them when they struggle.

2. Love them despite their shortcomings.

Everybody’s flawed, but we should love each other despite those shortcomings. This is important in relationships because it shows how deeply you care about your partner. You can showcase your passionate feelings by loving someone even in their less flattering moments. You’ll both feel more connected once you accept each other’s shortcomings.

3. Teach them new things.

When you love someone, you want to help them grow as a person. Learning together is a powerful way to feel closer since it forces you to rely on each other. It also allows you to share your knowledge with your partner and lets them see you shine.

4. Show up when you know they’re not OK.

It’s important to know when your partner is not at their best. When you know someone well, it’s obvious when they need extra support, and you should provide just that.

A gesture as simple as bringing them their favorite food, giving them a long hug, or letting them vent does wonder for your relationship. When you show compassion and show up for them, trust and connection blossom.

5. Leave random notes for them.

This one is our personal favorite, even though it sounds cheesy. Leaving simple notes in your significant other’s pocket or their bedside table lets them know you care.

You don’t need to write elaborate poems or love songs: just jot down an inside joke or a reminder that you love them.

Not only do these notes show your lover that you care, but they’re also a labor of love since you took time to scribble something sweet on paper for them.

6. Remember the small things.

Don’t you feel extra appreciated when someone remembers your favorite candy and buys it for you? Little gestures like that show just how much you pay attention to your lover.

Don’t just remember the big stuff, like their birthday, last name, or favorite coffee order. Focusing on the tiny details makes your partner feel like they are your world, and you remember them even when you’re not together.

7. Do their chores for them.

Sometimes, your partner needs a break after a hard day at work. If you live together, try doing the dishes or laundry.

This allows your lover to relax and forget about their troubles. If you don’t live together, try cooking for them while they sit with their feet up and unwind in your company.

8. Compromise with them.

Relationships require commitment, meaning that compromise becomes a very important aspect of coexistence. Both parties must understand that they can’t always have their way.

Sometimes, you need to reach a consensus. Additionally, when you willingly compromise, your partner feels like you see the relationship as more important than whatever you were arguing about.

9. Stay up to wait for them.

In nearly every relationship, one person works longer hours or spends more time at university. Lack of quality time can drive a wedge between partners.

So, try staying up if they arrive home late. They will be happy to see you and enjoy a late-night meal while discussing the day.

10. Shower them in hugs.

Simply showing affection without a reason is a huge sign of love. It conveys your true feelings without any words. Plus, studies show that physical touch with loved ones holds several positive health benefits.

It’s not difficult to show your significant other that you love them, but sometimes we forget. Building this habit floods your relationship with affection and care, bringing you closer to your partner.

If you struggle to show your love, try one of our 10 ideas rather than just mumbling, “I love you.” You might be surprised what positive changes occur!