Personnel from the Ghana Police Service lightened up the spirits of mourners at the funeral of their colleague, General Constable Emmanuel Osei.

They trooped to the funeral grounds in their numbers clad in their uniforms at the Nyanyano Kakraba School Park on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Amidst the sorrow and heartbreak over Mr Osei’s absence, they held a Jama session in his honour.

A video from the funeral grounds intercepted by Adomonline.com saw men and women in the service singing their hearts out to the delight of mourners.

Some of the personnel were spotted in a press-up position singing while others were seen drumming and singing along as well.

The police officer and one other were killed in the daylight bullion van robbery at Adedenpo near James Town on Monday, June 14, 2021.

General Constable Osei was with the national SWAT unit with the service number 58449.

