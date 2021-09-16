Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), slumped at a programme at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The 41-year-old was giving his goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration.

He was allegedly talking about a man the commission arrested in Ibadan, Oyo state, with 116 SIM cards, when he stopped talking and covered his face with his right palm, saying “Please, excuse me, I can’t continue.”

He was assisted back to his seat by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, and other senior officials at the event.

He slumped on his seat afterward and was rushed to a hospital.

However, the Master of Ceremony at the event announced that the EFCC chairman was stable.

“I am happy to announce to you that the EFCC Chairman is now stable,” he said.

However, EFCC is yet to issue any statement concerning his wellbeing.