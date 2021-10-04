A final year student of St. Andrews Senior High School (SHS) Dunkwa-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the central region has drowned in an abandoned galamsey pit at Abesewa.

The incident reportedly occurred while the deceased, identified as Bismark Adarkwa, was going to collect money from his uncle.



The Upper Denkyira East National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO, Alhassan Yakubu, confirmed the news to local media.

According to him, all attempts by NADMO and the Ghana National Fire Service to retrieve the body proved futile.

He has therefore called for the covering of all abandoned pits in the area.



The Assembly Member of Abesewa Compound electoral area, Johnson Edmund expressed shock about the incident.

Meanwhile, Nana Akaah Burrier Kyidomhene has assured they will put measures in place to cover all abandoned galamsey pits in the community.



