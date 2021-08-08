Two teenagers have died after an illegal mining (galamsey) pit collapsed at Asiakwa, a suburb of the Eastern Region.

The victims have been identified as final year students of the St Stephen’s Senior High Technical School and a continuing student of Begoro Presbyterian Senior High School.

Information gathered indicated that the incident happened on Thursday, August 5 in the Asiakwa portion of the Atewa Forest Reserve.

Their deaths were unnoticed despite not returning home that fateful day, but they were declared missing the next day.

The police together with the townfolk trekked to the mountainous part of the Atewa Forest Reserve where they were discovered to have been trapped dead.

The search team noticed that a tree, which had been dug around, toppled and caved the pit in on the victims, killing them instantly.

Assembly Member for Asiakwa area, Amofa Kwasi, confirmed that the bodies have been retrieved and deposited at Kibi Government Hospital morgue.