Robbers attacked passengers plying the Obuasi-Adasni Asokwa Highway, Saturday night.

The unidentified armed men robbed some passengers of a Leyland container with registration number GT 5925-19 and another Corolla car with number GW3892-20.

Per a police situational report, the Adansi Fomena command received a distress call to the effect that there was a robbery operation ongoing at Adansi Nyamebekyere, leaving passengers stranded.

The night patrol team from Fomena District was dispatched to the scene around 8:00 pm and met vehicular traffic on the road together with stranded passengers.

With the assistance of Obuasi patrol teams the scene and it’s catchment areas were combed but the robbers could not be traced.

During interview, the drivers -Kwabena Otoo and David Boahen – stated that they were robbed of Ghc4,000 and Ghc2,000 respectively.

The stranded passengers were escorted to their various destinations after police cleared the road. No casualty was recorded.

Investigations have begun to track and arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.