Popular Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has taken to social media to allege that her life is being threatened by her ex-husband, Bala Gaye.

It can be recalled that in January 2021, the actress announced that she is married to her longtime bestfriend and her “crush since 8th grade.”

Sadly, the marriage didn’t last up to three months and Shyngle accused him of physically assaulting her, at the time.

Now, the actress has cried out for help on Instagram, alleging that he’s threatening to kill her and her parents because they helped her divorce him.

According to her, he allegedly threatened to send thugs to her parents’ house and has been sending death threats to her on Instagram.

She also shared alleged messages and voice notes she allegedly received from him.

One message reads: “I wouldn’t take this embarrassment for no one. We both die tonight. “

Another read: “You gotta go. It’s the only way my life can be normal. I can’t wait till I get the news you’re dead.”

In the now deleted post, Princess Shyngle claimed that her ex-husband is comfortable in issuing threats because he is fully aware Gambia has very few to no CCTV cameras.

