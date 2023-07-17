Ghanaian gospel minister, Ohemaa Mercy, has shed light on the reasons behind honoring her husband at the launch of the 2023 Tehilah Experience.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, Ohemaa Mercy expressed her deep appreciation for her husband’s dedication in organising the event for the past eight years.

“Yes, of course. He deserves it. He was the one holding the event continuously for eight good years. Sometimes I didn’t even realise how he managed everything until I took on the responsibility. He truly deserves every bit of acknowledgement and commendation bestowed upon him,” Ohemaa Mercy explained.

Responding to claims that her ex-husband had returned to work with the ‘Tehila Experience’ team, she clarified, “All the team members we have worked with were called upon to contribute their ideas. His surprise appearance at the launch, expressing his readiness to be a part of this, is an added bonus. I appreciate that, so I have to honor him.”

During the launch of the 10th edition of Tehillah Experience, Ohemaa Mercy took a moment to publicly express her gratitude to her ex-husband, Isaac Twum-Ampofo, for his unwavering support throughout her journey with Tehillah Experience.

In a viral video, she thanked Mr Twum-Ampofo for his immense contribution to her work, stating, “I want to say a big thank you to my ex-husband Ike for his massive support over the years. This wonderful man has been there for me and continues to support Tehillah Experience.”

Mr Twum-Ampofo, visibly moved by Ohemaa Mercy’s words, acknowledged her appreciation with a wave before quietly taking his seat.

Their mutual respect and shared commitment to the success of Tehillah Experience were apparent to all in attendance.

Regarding their relationship, rumours of a silent breakup between Ohemaa Mercy and her husband circulated in June 2020.

It was reported that the gospel singer had left their matrimonial home shortly after her annual Tehillah Experience Concert in August 2019.

Although the couple has yet to officially address these reports, sources suggest that they have indeed separated. Despite their personal circumstances, Ohemaa Mercy’s decision to honor her ex-husband at the Tehillah Experience launch highlights their shared history and professional collaboration.

