Celebrated gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, is radiating in anointing as she witnesses another birthday.

The gospel musician, who was born on September 7, 1977, has performed the usual ritual of releasing some studio photos.

Ohemaa Mercy

In some posts she made on social media, the Men Wu composer stated that millions of children were eager to come out on this day, 44 years ago today, but she was the winner.

Her loud cry in the hands of the doctor, to her, was an indication that the breath of God lives within her, and she is positive it will not depart anytime soon.

She offered thanks to God for blessing her to witness another 365 days.