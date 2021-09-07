A teacher and a former Deputy Director of Concerned Teachers Association, has boldly stated he will not accept the government’s laptops under the ‘One Teacher One Laptop’ programme.

According to Norbert Gborgbotsi, the Teacher Unions, who went ahead to negotiate for the policy, failed to consult the teachers.

Mr Gborgbotsi said the teacher unions keep contradicting themselves on how much a teacher is supposed to pay, a situation he said breeds corruption amongst them and therefore cannot receive the laptop.

For him, the absence of laptops has never been a concern for teachers.

“These teacher unions never gave teachers the chance to also speak for themselves and not by the mere fact that we need laptops and so you just go ahead and take delivery of laptops and give to the teachers whether they like it or not.

“Now there is a gap between the teachers and the leadership because they don’t regard the teacher but members are saying that even if they want laptops, they won’t go in for any laptop. For me, I will not accept any laptop because I would not know what I will use it for,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

The government has launched One Teacher, One Laptop Project through which all teachers are expected to receive one laptop each to facilitate their work as teachers.

The Vice President recently handed over the laptops to the Ghana Education Service for distribution to the teachers.

Meanwhile, the concerned teachers association has urged its members to take the laptops or leave the service.

ALSO: