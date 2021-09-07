Veteran Ghanaian coach, J.E. Sarpong, has called on Ghana coach, C.K. Akonnor to walk out from his job if he is being dictated to.

The former Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC boss has come under intense pressure following the Black Stars’ defeat against South Africa in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Monday in Johannesburg.

Coach Sarpong, speaking on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, insisted that some people are pulling the strings and called on the 46-year-old to walk out of the job if he feels frustrated.

“CK Akonnor was appointed by the current leadership of the Ghana Football Association but it seems some people are pulling the strings,” he said.

READ ALSO

“He now has two assistant coaches but still struggling to grind the results.

“If CK Akonnor feels he is being dictated to and being left frustrated, I will only urge him to walk out from the job because when you employ somebody to work for you, give him or her that free hands to work but in the case of the Black Stars that is not what we are seeing.

“It is frustrating because we need the team to get the needed results,” he added.

Akonnor was appointed in 2020 on a two-year deal. He has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and steer the Black Stars to book a qualification for the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar.

The Black Stars sit on the 2nd position with three points.