But for my sisters and father, I wouldn’t have survived life at a point in my life due to the troubles I suffered at the hands of certain women, Adom FM’s drive time king, presenter Jerry Justice has revealed.

According to the presenter, the situation was so bad that he almost gave up on his career and relationship but didn’t state what the problems were.

The renowned broadcaster revealed this when he took his turn on the M’ashyase3 show with Adom TV’s Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

Reacting to claims of breaking many women’s hearts, he bemoaned: “I have also been disappointed and some women have hurt me too so I have equally suffered.”

He shockingly stated he almost gave up on his marriage with his wife, Leticia with whom he tied the knot on September 29, 2021, as history almost repeated itself at a time in their relationship.

However, Bra Jerry, as he is affectionately called, expressed appreciation to God for helping him to endure all the troubles that hit him in the face for him to settle with, now, Mrs Mensah.

He said calling off their marriage would have been one of his greatest regrets, adding his wife has been a blessing to him ever since they got involved with each other.

“My wife is God sent and I always thank God for her life because it has been one goodness after the other these past years,” he rvealed.

