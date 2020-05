Host of Adom FM’s Drive Time show, Jerry Justice, has honoured frontline workers with his special outfit to mark the 2020 Workers’ Day celebration.

Jerry Justice rocking his May Day outfit

Paying tribute for their contribution to healthcare delivery, especially at a time the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic; Jerry Justice wore a surgeon’s apparel to host his show on Friday.

Jerry ready for work

Without leaving any stone unturned, he hanged his stethoscope around his neck and had his gloves and nose mask on including the theatre overall.