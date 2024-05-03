The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Public Service Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (PSWU of TUC) and the Queen Mothers Foundation, have hosted a spectacular event, ‘Feast Ghana’, to celebrate May Day.

The event, which took place at the Forecourt of the Accra International Conference Centre, brought together over 2,500 workers from various institutions in the public service to experience Ghana’s rich culture through food, music, and dance.

The event which is part of the Ghana Cares program that seeks to resuscitate the tourism sector, was a taste sensation, with a display of Ghana’s diverse culinary landscapes featuring dishes from various regions of the country.

Food stalls offered a wide range of local delicacies, while musical performances and concerts by renowned Ghanaian artistes such as Samini, Great Ampong, Naa Amanua of Wulomei, and others.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang reiterated the GTA’s commitment to showcasing all aspects of the Ghanaian culture.

“Food, music, and dance are the rhythm of our culture, and we’re committed to using them to showcase the best of Ghana.

“Our ‘See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Feel Ghana, and Wear Ghana’ campaign is dedicated to promoting domestic tourism and sharing our unique heritage with the world, hence an event like Feast Ghana. We’re excited to continue celebrating and sharing our culture with the world.” – He stated.

Some distinguished personalities from the public service, the diplomatic community, and traditional authorities, including the queenmothers graced the occasion.

The queen mothers and other dignitaries were resplendent in their colorful traditional regalia, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Ghana.

The ‘Feast Ghana’ event offered a unique opportunity for public service workers to experience Ghana’s culture and cuisine.

Most of the patrons were excited about the initiative and commended the Ghana Tourism Authority and its partners for organising such a memorable event, which will undoubtedly contribute to the promotion of domestic tourism and the preservation of Ghana’s cultural heritage.

