CNN’s Anderson Cooper delivered personal news of his own yesterday, he is a proud father.

The 52-year-old shared photos of his son Wyatt Morgan Cooper who was born on Monday.

The baby weighed seven pounds 2 ounces at the time of his birth and the new father can’t get enough of his bundle of joy.

Mr Cooper, who is gay, welcomed the child through surrogacy and in his on-air announcement revealed that he never thought it would be possible to have a child.

Sharing photos of his son, he said:

“It has been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead. It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life and new love.”

He goes on to add:“On Monday, I became a father,” he said. “I’ve never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son. And I want you to meet him.



“I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am so grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth.”

Most of all,” he said, “I am eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him lovingly, tenderly, and gave birth to him.”

The news was met with surprise as this is the first time Mr Cooper is speaking publicly about having a baby.

Mr Cooper’s baby is named after his late grandfather, Wyatt: “I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” he said during the announcement of his son whose middle name is Morgan.

“I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter were alive to meet Wyatt,” Mr Cooper said, “but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing and watching, looking down on us. Happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt… and that our family continues. New life and new love,” he said.