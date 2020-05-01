A former Deputy Minister for Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said it is most insincere for anyone to claim former President John Mahama cannot take credit for the Bank Hospital.

In his view, such arguments from partisans supporters of President Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the general election is “intellectually deficient.”

Felix Kwakye Ofosu

The former Deputy Minister, who was speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, claimed Mr Mahama as then President secured funding for the project.

“It is the one who found money takes the credit. Former President Mahama stands out as one President who has done a lot in the health sector,” he said.

The former Communications Minister indicated that, the current government has refused to give him [Mahama] the needed credit because “President Akufo-Addo cannot point any significant investment in the health sector.”

He said what the government has attempted to put out as health infrastructure under the New Patriotic Party is “mediocre”.

He added that, when it comes to evidence of investment in healthcare, former President Mahama’s health infrastructure legacy is unparallel.