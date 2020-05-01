Rapper Edem has slammed entertainment critic, George Britton, for saying vibrancy in Ghana’s music industry will die if Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale cease to exist.

Mr Britton made this assertion when addressing problems facing Ghana’s music industry with regards to Gasmilla’s recent attack on Sarkodie over being the king of ‘Azonto.’

But Edem, who couldn’t keep his calm over the claim, took to Twitter to register his strong opinion.

This was what he said:

“Shut up and look wise @georgebritton.

“Michael Jackson’s absence didn’t collapse Music; Bob Marley’s Absence didn’t collapse Reggae; Ebony’s (RIP) Absence didn’t collapse the female scene; Industry collapse when they are not economically viable not when a handful leave.”

MORE:

He said Mr Britton has shot himself in the foot as an artiste manager because he had earlier managed A-list acts like Keche, who might now feel disrespected by his statement.

“Artiste Manager rule number one… Put no one above your brand (artiste) Your a** kissing other names no make Keche self look big… Don’t do that to your new act … What u take the 500k promote? …Master sit down,” Edem said.

Edem isn’t the only rapper who has reacted to Mr Britton’s statement, Mr Logic, has equally asked the entertainment critic to apologise to musicians in Ghana.