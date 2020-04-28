E.L's message to Gasmilla over claims he originated Azonto not Sarkodie

Azonto Music does not belong to any single musician, rapper E.L has told colleague musician, Gasmilla.

The latter had claimed he originated the music genre and not rapper Sarkodie.

Few days ago, rapper Sarkodie and E.L premiered a song dubbed Revival in an attempt to throw more light on the defunct ‘Azonto’ genre which put Ghana on the global scene many years ago.

Their song was well received by entertainment pundits and fans who feel Azonto deserved more recognition hence the need to bring it back.

Reacting to the song, Gasmilla, applauded Sarkodie and E.L’s gesture but insisted Azonto isn’t dead, adding that there is no need to revive what’s already alive.

Gasmilla made the remarks in an interview with Abeiku Santana, monitored by Adomonline.com.

But E’L has forwarded a long message to critics of the song, making the agenda he planned with rapper Sarkodie clear in series of tweets.

According to him, there is no need for friction between musicians because Azonto is a Ghanaian thing.

Azonto Music does not belong to any single musician or any such group, it is the property of the GHANAIAN people. And it is big enough to Share. No hostility needed.

When my counterparts and I say #BringBackAzonto , ask yourself- what do I stand to Lose? It’s an Agenda fam!!

Too big for one artist Too much work for one day Too many messages for one song So Have patience, This is just The tip.

When another fan attacked E.L for following Sarkodie blindly, he said:

Bro, you’re just hearing about this agenda, Sark & I been working on this way before we announced it and before you saw it on social media. I know you’re used to attacks and hostility but sometimes you have to learn the bigger picture before you criticize, [SIC] he said.

Check them out below: