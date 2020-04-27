Entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has taken a swipe at people who are slamming rapper Sarkodie for his efforts to revive the defunct music genre, Azonto.

Sarkodie in an announcement said he was bringing back Azonto, a genre that once held Ghana at the frontline of top musical genres.

According to Mr Logic, it makes much sense for the rapper to gear up such a campaign, hence critics should keep mute over the agenda.

Mr Logic, explaining why it makes sense for Sarkodie to bring Azonto back to life said:

“It was the only dance or genre that went worldwide with identity.”

He made this assertion on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on April 27, adding that, it will be apt if rappers consider changing the name of their genre from rap to Azonto since they have lost the music identity.

“Rappers should consider renaming urban hip hop. They should probably call it Azonto. Ghana here, they want commercial songs, songs they can dance to,” he said.

“Do we have a genre name for rap in Ghana? The meaning of the hi life and hip life isn’t what is happening now,” he noted.