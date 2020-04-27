A 24-year-old activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Agona East of the Central region, Mohammed Hadi, who destroyed the posters belonging to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been granted bail to the tune of GH¢ 30,000.00 with two sureties by the Agona Swedru Magistrate Court.

The plea of Hadi, unemployed, who has been charged with two charges of causing damage and deliberate destruction of posters, was not taken.

He is expected back in court on Thursday, May 14, 2020, for the hearing of the case.

Police Sergeant Clara Salia, prosecuting told the Court, presided over by Isaac Apeatu, that on Sunday, April 5, three members of Agona East branch of NPP reported the suspect to Mankrong-Junction Police for allegedly damaging posters and banners of the NPP.

The Prosecutor mentioned Robert Yawson, Abeiku Ansah and Emmanuel Fosu as the complaints.

According to the Prosecutor, the members of NPP realised that over 7,000 posters and some banners of Professor Kwesi Yankah, Parliamentary Candidate and President Nana Akufo-Addo pasted and hoisted in the various part of the Constituency were being destroyed by unknown persons.

He said the NPP supporters mounted surveillance on posters and banners across the constituency to detect who was behind the act in the Agona East Area.

The prosecutor said investigation of the awful act, led to the arrest of Mohammed Hadi who was handed over to Mankrong-Junction Police.

Sergeant Salia told the Court that the suspect admitted the crime in his caution statement but said no one hired or contracted him to do it.

The docket has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney-General’s Department in Cape Coast for Advice.