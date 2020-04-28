Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has made a strong case that the Akufo-Addo-led government has never abandoned any health facility started by the previous government.

Mr Agyemang-Manu, speaking at a press briefing, recalled how the quest to get projects completed has given him sleepless nights.

“Government after assuming office, has never abandoned any health facility that was started by the previous government,” he said.

According to him, 10 polyclinics have been completed in the Central region. Tamale Teaching Hospital was also completed by the Akufo-Addo government.

MORE STORIE

Akufo-Addo will find money to fund construction of ’88 hospitals’ – Gabby tells NDC

88 district hospitals: Oppong Nkrumah has a message for naysayers

Why EC boss, others must be prosecuted – Asiedu Nketia’s take [Audio]

“We have constructed and equipped 10 clinics in the Central region; the Tamale Teaching Hospital was going through a rehabilitation and upgrade before we took office, phase 2 was completed and I went to commission it myself,” he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while admitting that the pandemic has exposed the deficiencies of the country’s healthcare system, promised to build 88 district hospitals and six regional hospitals, stressing that his government “has decided to undertake a major investment in our healthcare infrastructure, the largest in our history.”

The announcement was not only met with doubts but calls to rather complete similar projects started by the John Mahama administration.

But Mr Agyemang-Manu, providing more evidence to back his claim, says the University of Ghana Medical Centre has not been abandoned. It is 75% complete.

He also noted that the New Patriotic Party government has completed the Ga East Hospital, which is being used as a major treatment centre for COVID-19.