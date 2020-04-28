Three Burkinabes, who allegedly entered Ghana illegally, have been arrested at Babile in the Upper West region.

The three men were busted en route to Techiman to seek for jobs with other Ghanaian nationals.

Their ages range between 35 and 39 years.

They are reported to have used unapproved routes to enter Ghana.

A few weeks ago, 20 Burkina Faso nationals were also arrested for entering the country without approval.

The 20 were busted at Tumo-Dakpla junction in the Lawra Municipality en route Wa in the early hours of Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

President Nana Akufo Addo has already promised to deal with foreigners who enter Ghana illegally.

He warned that “not only will persons who enter our country illegally be strictly dealt with, but so will Ghanaians who facilitate their entry.

“These are unpatriotic acts and must stop. We cannot continue to allow a few persons, who are motivated by their own selfish, money-making interests, to endanger the lives of the rest of the population.”

The President had earlier closed the country’s borders indefinitely as part of measures to fight the Coronavirus.