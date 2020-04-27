Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has a message for pessimists doubting government’s ability to build 88 district hospitals in a year.

According to him, it takes an ambitious leader to take such decision at a time the world economy is on a meltdown.

“Don’t let us start with a defeatist attitude, that will not help us. Let’s support government to get the funding for the project,” he stated in response to concerns raised by the Minority.

The opposition National Democratic Congress described the promise of President Nana Akufo-Addo as political gimmick since the same was captured in the New Patriotic Party’s manifesto.

The opposition party is certain the district hospital promise will be another failed political promise.

But the Information Minister, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, said they will not be drawn to play politics with the hospital project.

“We have hanged our political gloves because it is a national emergency. Building 88 district hospitals is not for political points,” he said.

The Information Minister said as a forward thinking government, the hospitals are needed to deal with future pandemic.

“It will not be the last time the world will go through a pandemic so our preparedness against infectious diseases must be apt,” he added.

Hon. Oppong Nkrumah appealed to Ghanaians to support the government to fight the coronavirus pandemic.