Special aide to former President John Mahama, Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari, has said the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s plan of building hospitals in the 88 districts in the country without medical centres is a “lie”.

According to her, there are hospitals constructed by the previous administration which the government refused to open to Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo said the government will soon commence the construction of hospitals in the 88 districts in the country without hospitals.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had exposed the massive gap in health infrastructure in the country, hence the need for government to attend to it.

However, Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari, in reaction to the President’s address, said Ghanaians don’t need to be promised unrealistic goals.

In a Twitter post, she wrote: “What’s the plan for all of us as Ghanaians? Do we need to be promised unrealistic goals for the purpose of speech making? Eighty-eight hospitals within a year is a lie.



“We have hospitals, put them to use, and let’s put the money back into the economy for the people of Ghana.”