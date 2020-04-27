

Member of Parliament (MP) of Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has come under fire for masterminding a near-violent confrontation at a meeting by Staff of Electoral Commission (EC) at a Hotel in Accra over the weekend.

The MP had secured an ex-parte injunction against the meeting in Prampram, which is within his constituency.

However, unknown to Sam George, the meeting was moved to a hotel in Accra, rendering his injunction invalid.

The MP, had among other things, argued that, he took the action to protect his constituents from contracting COVID-19 since the meeting or the workshop by the EC was being held in his constituency.

According to sources, the meeting was moved quietly to a hotel in Accra with strict enforcement of COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

Surprisingly, Mr George, led over 100 National Democratic Congress activists to the new venue in an attempt to disrupt the meeting, which observers believe would have led to violence without the police presence.

The Prampram MP had explained that, the EC was breaching the court order, hence his decision to report the matter to the police.

However, his explanation has been rejected by some Ghanaians who believe, the location for the meeting did not breach any law as the court summons was categorical and straightforward as far as the Escape Hotel in Prampram is concerned. The EC, therefore, cannot be accused of disregarding the court process.

Monitoring of comments and opinions by this paper (Asempa) on social media indicates that, it was not proper for the MP to organise thugs to disrupt a legitimate work of a statutory body like the EC and that the best he could have done was to cite the EC for contempt and not the use of crude methods to achieve a legal mission.

Meanwhile, this paper gathers that, the said meeting had been planned long ago but was put on ice following the three-week lockdown announced by the president. In effect, the EC was doing a legitimate job.