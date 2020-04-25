The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) suspects the Electoral Commission (EC) has blatantly ignored a court injunction secured by Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam Nartey George, to halt a training programme ahead of the new voter register registration exercise which is key on the EC’s calendar ahead of the 2020 elections.

Mr George and other NDC stalwarts believe a training programme currently underway at the City Escape Hotel at the Airport residential area in Accra is the EC’s worship despite the injunction. They have, thus, reported to the police.

It would be recalled that the MP recently secured a court injunction to halt the exercise scheduled for April 24 to 29.

His justification was this: “I am committed to continue representing my people in the best way possible, especially in these trying pandemic times. This is my modest contribution to ensuring the rule of law is respected and that we overcome the COVID-19 scourge.

“It is my hope that persons entrusted with public responsibility and who ought to act in the best interests of the citizenry are so minded. We need to remain Citizens and not spectators.”

Below are pictures from the hotel: