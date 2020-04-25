Rapper Sarkodie is not giving the least chance to anyone who comes his way to troll him on social media.

A fan, whose Twitter handle easily gave out his Shatta Movement allegiance, called the musician a ‘kwasia man’ on Twitter.

‘Kwasia’ means ‘foolish’ in the Akan language.

The ‘Highest’ rapper gave the guy a savage reply that he may never forget in his life.

Sarkodie after taking note of the suit the guy was wearing said: “Wo maame ato efunu coat s3 Tw3n na wo wuaa y3 de adedawo Wo de gyina Twitter y3 ayes3m.”

The above words mean: “Your mum has bought you a coat for your funeral and you’re flexing with it on Twitter.”

Check out the screenshot below: