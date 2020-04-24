Reggae Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has set the pace again as he takes a journey back to his roots to dish out an album titled ‘Angloga Junction’.

A fraction of his 15-track album that has particularly caught audience attention is the 8th track on the list which features American singer and vocalist Keri Hilson.

‘Nominate’, as titled, is a four-minute Afropop music penned down to express heartfelt emotions to a long-desired lover.

Stonebwoy has indeed heightened the delight of BHIM fans as he releases visuals of ‘Nominate’ tonight.

The BET award winner premiered ‘Angloga Junction’ which featured seasoned musicians such as Kojo Antwi, Nasty C, Alicai Harley, Diamond Platnumz, Jahmiel and Zlatan on some selected media outlets including Hitz FM.

Watch video below: