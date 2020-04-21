Stonebwoy is set to hold an album listening session in a live broadcast session on Ghana’s premium TV Channel, Joy Prime and entertainment reference radio station, Hitz FM.

The listening session comes ahead of his impending album release.

The much-anticipated Album, Anloga Junction will be premiered on Joy Prime and Hitz FM on Thursday April 23, 2020.

This will be followed by the official release of the album the day after.

Stonebwoy’s Anloga Junction features seasoned musicians such as Kojo Antwi, Nasty C, Keri Hilson, Zlatan and several others on the new album, which already has fans eagerly waiting for it.

The album listening dubbed Road to Anloga Junction, which is expected to happen in a 2-hour live telecast from 4pm to 6pm will offer the artiste the opportunity to give his fans a taste of the songs on the album.

The session will also tease fans with some live band performances on air.