Four people have been reported dead with others injured in an accident at Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State in Nigeria.

Reports indicate three out of the four people, who died in the accident are siblings, who were on their way to visit their mother.

The accident is said to have occurred when the driver used a wrong lane which was a one way.

A video on social media from the accident scene captured blood splattered on the road with the accident car in a gutter where it ended up following the accident.

