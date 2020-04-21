American singer, Keri Hilson, says she feels blessed to be part of dancehall musician Stonebwoy’s ‘Anloga Junction’ album set to drop on Friday, April 23.

The Grammy-award winning artiste took to her 2.3 million followers on the photo-sharing app, Instagram, to urge her fans to look out for the 15-tracked album which features her on Track 8 on a song dubbed Nominate.

Other featured artistes are Kojo Antwi, Nasty C, Keri Hilson, Zlatan, Alicai Harley, Diamond Platnumz, Jahmiel and Chivv.

Since the announcement of the album, Stonebwoy has already released three singles: Understand, African Party and Good Morning.

Somewhere last year, he was spotted in the studio working with Keri Hilson.

Check out her post below: