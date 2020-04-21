Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed lockdowns and curfews may be imposed if the country begins to experience increase in cases after the lifting of the partial lockdown.

This comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday lifted a three-week partial lockdown imposed in the Greater Accra region, Greater Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Oppong Nkrumah reiterated the lockdown lifting does not mean “we are out of the pandemic and there is the need for strict adherence to the safety protocols.

“There would be lockdown plus curfew in districts or areas where infections would be high going forward,” he said.

This is because, according to him, the Ghana Health Service will continue with a simpler and faster testing across the country despite the lifting of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, several videos of jubilation in various communities emerged on social media after president Akufo-Addo announced the three-week lockdown had been lifted.