Dancehall act, Stonebwoy, has finally unveiled the top rated artistes who featured on his much anticipated album, ‘Angloga Junction.’

As the release date for the album approaches, Stonebwoy has thought it wise to give a hint of the artistes who blessed his album with their tunes.

The artistes include America’s Keri Hilson, Ghana’s own Kojo Antwi and Nasty C, British-Jamaica Alicai Harley, Nigeria’s Zlatan Ibe, Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania, Jahmiel also from Jamaica and Dutch rapper Chivv.

MORE

Making the revelation on twitter, the award winner expressed profound gratitude for their immense effort in making the album see the light of day.

The official launch of Stonebowy’s 5th studio album is slated for Friday, April 24, 2020.

The 14-track album is already making waves on social media and other music sites and it is also available for downloads.