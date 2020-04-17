A young man, believed to be in his 40’s, has been arrested by the Awutu Senya East Municipal Taskforce for allegedly inciting the market women against President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directives on social distancing.

In an interview with Adom News, the Awutu Senya East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Michael Yaw Mensah, revealed the young man was advising some market women to sell on the roadside if they are not given access to the markets.

The MCE ordered the temporary closure of both Kasoa Old and New Markets after the traders defied social distancing protocols which led to overcrowding.

The traders, after an emergency meeting with the market queens, were promised the market will only be opened for business if they agree to observe lockdown rules.

However, they were sighted on their normal activities after an unidentified man allegedly advised them not to pay heed to any of the directives since they amount to essential services.

Meanwhile, the culprit has been handed over to Kasoa Police.